Teacher visits houses of 43 students to teach during lockdown

A mathematics teacher in Kundapura, who visited the houses of his 43 SSLC students to refresh their memories about the subject during the lockdown period, received praise from none other than Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

Heskuttur Government High School in-charge headteacher Babu Shetty had made use of the lockdown period to visit homes and teach lessons to 43 students, who will be

writing their SSLC exams shortly.

Lauding the efforts of the teacher, Suresh Kumar in his Twitter handle said, “During a meeting to discuss the preparedness for SSLC examinations in Udupi on Tuesday, I came to know about Babu Shetty from Kundapura Block Education Officer (BEO) Ashok Kamath. I called him after the meeting and congratulated him for his effort.”

In his post, the minister said, “It was a great effort on part of this teacher for having taught all his students by visiting their houses. The teacher, in turn, had informed me that all the students had passed the subjects that he had taught for the past 23 years. Teachers like Babu Shetty have been helping to increase the confidence in people about our schools.”

Kundapura BEO Ashok Kamath said, “When the police asked students not to visit schools to clear doubts during the lockdown period, Babu Shetty decided to visit the houses of 43 students to clear their doubts and refresh their memories.”

Babu Shetty said he was very happy that the minister had noticed his work and had decided to laud him. Those who work honestly get rewarded one day or the other.

“Though I had won many awards and felicitations during my 23-year teaching career, this is one of the best days in my life,” he said.

The post uploaded on Twitter by the education minister had received an overwhelming response from the netizens.