Teachings of Kanakadasa are relevant: VC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 00:25 ist
Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya and others release the book ‘Kanakadasara Keerthanegalu’ edited by Pavanje Gururaya.

The teachings of saint-poet Kanakadasa are relevant for all times, said Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya. 

He was speaking during Kanaka Smrithi, a special lecture organised by the Kanakadasa Research Centre, Human Consciousness and Yogic Science and Dharmanidhi Peeta of Mangalore University. 

Well-known music director M S Giridhar delivered a talk on Keerthane of Kanakadasa is a confluence of literature and music.

“We need to understand the reason behind any tradition and celebrations. If people understand the language of their heart, then the relationship will improve,” he said. 

Kanakadasara Keerthanegalu, edited by Pavanje Gururaya was released on the occasion.

Mangalore University S V P Kannada Study Centre Chairman Prof Somanna read out the names of 21 singers who had won the Kanaka Keerthana Gangothri music competition. They were conferred Kanaka Puraskara. 

