Tejasvi Surya demands NIA office to be set up in Mangaluru

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday demanded that an NIA office be set up in Mangaluru.

"I had appealed to the Centre in the past on the same. Against the backdrop of the blast in Mangaluru, I will appeal to the Centre to set up a regional office of the NIA in Mangaluru. Coastal areas are becoming a hotspot for violent activities," he said.

He said he has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Terrorist activities can only be stopped if the NIA is supported by police and intelligence work together. The government will make every effort to save lives," he said.

"The BJP does not engage in vote-bank politics. The nation and its people are top priorities for the party. There is no room for dissent. The forces responsible for the blast will be destroyed,” he reiterated.

He alleged that vested interests are eager to disrupt the peace in Karnataka.

On the recent blast in Mangaluru, he said that it was an attempt to stymie the economy and progress. A series of murders occurred in Karnataka. They demonstrate how the crusade to disrupt law and order in Karnataka is carried out," he said.

He claimed that by banning PFI, the government is concentrating on completely eradicating terror. "The BJP government will not rest until terrorism is eradicated," he added.