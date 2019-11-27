Temple fair observed with pomp at Hebbale

A colourful procession marked the celebrations of the annual temple fair of Gramadevathe Sri Banashankari Ammanavaru, in Hebbale, falling in the plain region of Northern Kodagu, on Tuesday.

The ‘Poojotsava’ was organised by the temple committee of Sri Banashankari Ammanavaru, Basaveshwara Samiti and Ramalingeshwara Temple committee. Thousands of devotees visited the temple, offered their prayers and witnessed the procession.

The main highlight of the procession was the tableaux presented by Veerabhadreshwara Utsava Samiti, Hosabeedi Snehitara Balaga, Utsava Samiti of Banashankari Layout and Basaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha, featuring various mythological events, which mesmerised the gathering with their creative light effects and animation techniques.

Music, Veerabhadreshwara Veeragase troupe and fireworks were added attractions during the procession.

Religious rituals such as ‘Ganapathy Puja’, ‘Navagraha Sthapane’, ‘Mrutyunjaya Homa’ and ‘Mahamangalarathi’ were carried out at the temple under the leadership of Temple’s Chief Priest Krishnamurthy.

In the night, the procession idol of the presiding deity, Sri Banashankari Devi was carried in a palanquin procession to ‘Pavitra Bana’ and back to the temple.

The devotees who had taken a pledge in the name of the presiding deity fulfilled their vows by walking along the procession, crossing the sacred fire platform in front of the temple and getting a glimpse of the deity. Later, they broke their nine day-long fast.

The entire village of Hebbale was decorated with buntings and the temple was lit up with lights, for the pious occasion. Tight police security was observed around the temple and on the route of the procession.

Temple Committee Chairman Yajaman, office-bearers H N Basavaraju, H T Ramesh and H P Raju, directors Chandrashekar Reddy, Belappa, Somanna, Kadakadi Somanna, Shashikumar, Gram Panchayat President Lata Satish and PDO Rakesh were present among others.