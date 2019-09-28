Textbook now available for Yakshagana students

Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) has published a primary-level textbook on two styles of Yakshagana, ‘Thenkuthittu’ and ‘Badaguthittu’, and is now available in the market.

Yaksha Shikshana Yojane Convenor and former member of Karnataka Yakshagana mathu Bayalata Academy

Dr Sundara Kenaje told mediapersons at Press Club here, on Saturday, that over 5,000 copies of the textbooks had been printed.

It was in 2009 that Karnataka Yakshagana mathu Bayalata Academy initiated the proposal to conduct junior, senior and Vidwath level examations, on the model of music and Bharatanatyam exams conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB), in Yakshagana.

Accordingly, the government approved the proposal and a committee was constituted to draft the syllabus for the textbook. The examinations will have both theory and practical components. With the textbook available, artistes can start taking these exams and get a certificate from the government. It will take two years for the first batch of students to get the junior grade certificate. The draft for the textbook for Madhyamika level was completed and ready for printing, he said.

Kenaje said, “As there were no textbooks available for Yakshagana, we had to collect information from various sources. Information was collected from about 60 to 70 Yakshagana artistes, experts and ‘Gurus’ while preparing the textbook.”

The textbook was prepared as per the guidelines of National Textbook Policy 2005.

The textbook has 178 pages and has photographs for illustration. The textbook can be updated based on the suggestions.

Yakshagana Shikshana Patyapusthaka Rachana Samithi member Sujayindra Hande said the textbook has details on history of Yakshagana and its growth, other art forms related to Yakshagana, ‘Rangasthala’, ‘Bannagarike’, ‘Veshagarike’, ‘Arthagarike and dance with photographs.

The committee had faced a lot of challenges while preparing the text for the dance. The dance has been brought out through symbols in the textbook.

Another member Prakash Moodithaya said this was the first time that textbooks had been printed for Yakshagana by the government. The textbook and the exams will help in streamlining the teaching of the art form.

Moodithaya said, “There are many schools teaching Yakshagana. We will have to conduct an orientation programme on how the syllabus ought to be taught to the students.”

Karnataka Yakshagana mathu Bayalata Academy former chairman Kumble Sundar Rao said there was one textbook for both ‘Thenkuthittu’ and ‘Badaguthittu’ style of Yakshagana. Students learning Yakshagana should make use of the textbook on the Yakshagana, he added.