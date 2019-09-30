Textbooks to be given on school reopening day

The government will arrange to distribute textbooks, uniforms and bicycles to students on the day of school reopening in the next academic year, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said.

He was speaking after visiting the Government Upgraded Higher Primary School at Daddalakadu in Bantwal taluk on Monday. “The delay in supplying textbooks has caused inconvenience to students. The government has initiated a process to ensure that textbooks are distributed when school reopens,” he said.

He appreciated the increase in the number of students at the school from 30 to 640 in the last four years. “It is a model school for the entire state. High school level will be sanctioned to the school in the next academic year. The government will provide all the facilities too,” he promised.

The minister also interacted with the students on the occasion.