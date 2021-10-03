Theft of Panchaloha, bronze idols: 3 arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 03 2021, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 21:37 ist

The Madikeri rural police have arrested three persons on the charges of theft of machinery, Panchaloha and bronze idols.

The arrested are Manju (22), M C Cheeyanna (Lava) (30) and Rohith (32).

Police arrested the three when they were investigating the theft of Panchaloha and bronze idols from the house of Asha Kumar in Karnangeri.

The arrested have confirmed that they had stolen farm machinery from an estate in Mekeri and eight bags of coffee beans from the shop of Madappa in K Nidugane.

The arrested were produced before a judge.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra.

