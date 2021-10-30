This teacher promotes Kannada literature, language in rural area

Koniganahalli, a remote village in Kodlipet hobli, was a land of illiteracy in the past. However, Kodagu's former legislator P K Channaiah lit the lamp of literacy here.

Now, his grandson K N Kiran Kumar is spreading literacy in the village. He has also been creating awareness about the Kannada language in the village.

Kiran Kumar's grandmother, mother and uncles staged Kannada plays in the village. As a result, he had developed a deep interest in Kannada language, art, plays and literature from a young age.

However, it was his guru G S Murugendrappa who guided him and also increased his interest in literature.

Working as a Kannada teacher at Kodlipet Vidya Samsthe, Kiran is engaged in writing stories, poems, vachanas, plays, mono acts, among other things.

In addition, he has been helping children to develop an interest in the Kannada language and literature, by promoting their talents.

Through his efforts, children from his school have won prizes in the state-level Prathibha Karanji competitions as well.

As a good singer, he has been entertaining people through Kannada Bhavageethes, devotional songs and folk songs.

Along with academic activities, he has been training students and has given programmes in Madikeri Akashvani.

The poems penned by Kiran Kumar have been published by Sahithya Sinchana publishers and have won state-level awards. In the state-level Yuvajana mela, he had won prizes in Ranga Geethe and mono acting competitions.