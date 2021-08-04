Tiger kills cow in Karnataka's Naladi village

Tiger kills cow in Karnataka's Naladi village

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Aug 04 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 18:19 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

A cow has been killed by a tiger in Naladi village.

The cow belonged to Kudiyara Appaiah, a resident of Mekekoppalu Colony, of the village.

On Tuesday, the cow was left to graze. When it did not return in the evening, the owner went in search of the cow and found its body.

DRFO Suresh and other forest department officials conducted a spot inspection.

The owner of the cow has requested the forest department to compensate him for the loss. 

Local resident Kodimaniyanda Kuttappa urged the forest department to take measures to stop wild animal attacks on cattle in the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tiger kills cow
Naladi village
Mekekoppalu Colony
wild animal menace
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 