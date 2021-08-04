Tiger kills cow in Karnataka's Naladi village

A cow has been killed by a tiger in Naladi village.

The cow belonged to Kudiyara Appaiah, a resident of Mekekoppalu Colony, of the village.

On Tuesday, the cow was left to graze. When it did not return in the evening, the owner went in search of the cow and found its body.

DRFO Suresh and other forest department officials conducted a spot inspection.

The owner of the cow has requested the forest department to compensate him for the loss.

Local resident Kodimaniyanda Kuttappa urged the forest department to take measures to stop wild animal attacks on cattle in the region.