Torrential rain: Mescom incurs loss of Rs 18.78 cr

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Mescom) has incurred a loss of Rs 18.78 crore due to the rain witnessed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts from April 1 to August 15. Mescom’s loss between August 1 and 15 alone was Rs 9.12 crore.

Due to heavy rains, gusty winds and flood, as many as 1,118 transformers were damaged, 15,502 electricity poles were uprooted or broken down and 457.79-km power lines were damaged in the four districts since April 1.

From August 1, a total of 487 transformers, 7,226 electricity poles and 244.83-km power lines have been damaged in the rains.

In Dakshina Kannada, 107 transformers, 1,968 electricity poles, 118.44 -km lines had been damaged in the month of August alone. In Udupi, 61 transformers, 1,385 electricity poles, and 40.88-km lines have been damaged.

A total of 274 transformers, 1,792 electricity poles, and 43.95-km lines have been damaged in Shivamogga district and 45 transformers, 2,081 electricity poles and 41.56-km lines have been damaged in August.

The loss incurred by Mescom in the month of August in DK is Rs 3.23 crore, Udupi is Rs 1.12 crore, Rs 2.73 crore in Shivamogga and Rs 2.03 crore in Chikkamagaluru district.

According to Mescom Managing Director R Snehal, 2,747 villages had been affected due to disruption in power supply since April 1.

In Dakshina Kannada, 233 villages were affected, Udupi 196 villages, Shivamogga 1,920 and in Chikkamagaluru 398 villages were affected. The work on replacing the poles, transformers was underway on priority basis. All efforts are being made to restore power supply in the four districts.

Power yet to restore

Till August 15, up to 272 villages are yet to receive power supply. Some places do not have an alternative road to reach the village. The power supply will be restored after the flood recedes in such villages.

A total of 383 transformers, 4,833 electricity poles, and 220.476-km lines were damaged in the rain in Dakshina Kannada since April and the estimated loss is Rs 7.44 crore. In Udupi, 368 transformers, 3,147 electricity poles and 81.81-km lines have been damaged and the loss is estimated to be Rs 3.47 crore.

A total of 319 transformers, 4360 electricity poles, 92.32-km lines have been damaged in Shivamogga district and the loss is estimated at Rs 4.81 crore. In Chikkamagaluru district, a total of 48 transformers, 3,162 electricity poles and 63.18-km lines have been damaged and the loss is estimated to be Rs 3.04 crore.

Crane services were utilised to clear the trees that had fallen on the distribution lines. Mescom had stocked enough electricity poles, and transformers. Additional 850 squads were deployed to restore power supply. The emergency work to restore power supply could not be taken in areas affected by landslides and flood.

Last year, Mescom had incurred a loss of Rs 23 crore.