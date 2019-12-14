Trapped leopard released into Kollur sanctuary

The forest department officials trapped a three- year- old female leopard by placing a cage near Maladi at Thekkatte village in Kundapura taluk on Thursday.

From the past one-and-a-half-years, the leopard menace was severe in Maladi village. Several cattle had fallen prey to the leopard.

Understanding the magnitude of the leopard menace, the forest department officials placed the cage in plantation areas in different spots from the past one month. The leopard was trapped on Wednesday night and the locals spotted the leopard in the cage placed in mango plantation on Thursday morning.

The forest department officials released the leopard into a forest area in Jadkal in Kollur wildlife sanctuary later in the evening.

As the leopard menace was severe, the forest department officials believe that there may be more leopards in the surrounding areas, so they are planning to place the cages in different spots in the future too for some days.