Tribals seek permission to go back to hamlets

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 08 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 23:09 ist
The officials from Social Welfare and ITDP departments participate in the phone-in programme organised by the district administration on Friday. DH Photo

Citizens air various grievances before the officials of social welfare and ITDP departments, during the phone-in programme organised by the district administration, on Friday.

Siddhaiah from Ponnampet expressed his concern on the admission of schoolchildren getting delayed due to the current lockdown situation.

District Social Welfare department Deputy Director Bharati said that applications towards admissions of children will be invited after the lockdown orders are lifted.

P S Mutta from Gonikoppa stated that officials have been prohibiting the movement of people in the tribal hamlets near Ponnampet after 5 pm, even though relaxation is up to 7 pm.

IDTP department Project Coordinator Shivakumar assured of discussing the issue with the concerned department.

Nodal Officer Srinivas, Taluk Social Welfare Officer Manjunath (Virajpet), Shekhar (Somvarpet) and others were present.

Social Welfare
ITDP departments
phone-in-programme

