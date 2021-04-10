Tusker captured in Ammathi Hosakote

The forest department officials have been successful in capturing an elephant that was creating ruckus in coffee plantations in Ammathi Hosakote.

The lone elephant was creating a ruckus in the coffee estates for the last few days and had even attacked people.

Following the complaints from the villagers, the officials carried out an operation to capture the elephant with the help of tamed elephants.

A total of 60 personnel from the forest department, along with tamed elephants- Abhimanyu, Arjuna, Gopalakrishna, Ganesha, Gajendra and Bheema were part of the operation.

Veterinary doctor Dr Mujeeb, along with sharpshooter Vikram, tranquilised the elephant. Later, the elephant was tied using a rope with the help of tamed elephants.

The captured elephant is around 32 years old and was taken to Bandipura.

Virajpet DCF Chakrapani, ACF Uthappa, Roshni, RFO Gopal, Devaiah and others were part of the operation.