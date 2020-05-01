Tusker electrocuted in Siddapura

Siddapura, DHNS: A wild elephant was electrocuted in a coffee plantation in Chennayyakote village on Thursday night.

The tusker, around 8 to 10 years old, was electrocuted by the electric fence in the coffee plantation belonging to one Arun.

As there is shortage of food inside forests, the wild elephants are venturing towards coffee plantations. The electrocuted jumbo was part of a herd.

Forest department officials visited spot and conducted inspection.

caption:The wild elephant electrocuted in Siddapur on Thursday. DH Photo

