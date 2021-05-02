Tusker spotted in broad daylight

People were panic-struck as a tusker was spotted on Chiklihole Road in Kambibane limits on Sunday morning.
The local residents said that the elephant was spotted in the region several times during the week.
The elephant which came from Anekadu forest, was furious, as it could not cross the trench near Chiklihole.
However, it made its way into the woods after people created chaos.
