Twitter campaign demanding super-speciality hospital

Taking a cue from a Twitter campaign initiated in Uttara Kannada demanding a sophisticated hospital to treat the sick and injured, people in Kodagu to have launched a campaign under the hashtag—#We need emergency hospital in Kodagu, on Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of people have already joined the campaign. Awareness on the hashtag is also been created through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Reason for campaign

The patients in Kodagu district do not get emergency treatment with a lack of sophisticated hospital to treat the sick.

Patients are usually rushed to hospitals in distant places like Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Sullia and some in critical condition even die en route. Fed up by the situation, people started a hashtag campaign demanding a super-speciality hospital.

Kodagu district is a tourist destination with several hilly ranges and curved roads in the district. A large number of tourists visit the district. Without proper trauma care centre, the majority of the accident victims die.

People have been demanding a super-speciality hospital for the past several years. Now, the campaign to make it a reality has been launched.

Youth have joined hands for the campaign in large numbers. Those who do not have a twitter account have started opening an account and are collecting information on how to use the Twitter account, in the district.

Following the Twitter campaign in Uttara Kannada, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had responded positively.

The youth are bringing the issue of poor super speciality health care facility in Kodagu district to the notice of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs M P Appachu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah through the Twitter campaign.