Two arrested for assault on youth in Mangaluru

The arrested were produced before the magistrate

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 08 2023, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 22:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons on charges of assault on a 20 -year-old youth for allegedly speaking to a minor gir, at Kumaradhara Junction at Subrahmanya on January 5.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Radhakrishna (45) and Vishwas (19).

In a complaint, victim Afeed had alleged that he was confined to a room in an old building wherein over 10 to 12 youths allegedly assaulted him using a wooden log and sticks causing severe injuries on his head, hands and other parts of the body after he spoke to a girl whom he had come across on social media.

The police booked a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC.

