Two arrested for assault on youth in Mangaluru

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons on charges of assault on a 20 -year-old youth for allegedly speaking to a minor gir, at Kumaradhara Junction at Subrahmanya on January 5.
According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Radhakrishna (45) and Vishwas (19).
The arrested were produced before the magistrate.
In a complaint, victim Afeed had alleged that he was confined to a room in an old building wherein over 10 to 12 youths allegedly assaulted him using a wooden log and sticks causing severe injuries on his head, hands and other parts of the body after he spoke to a girl whom he had come across on social media.
The police booked a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC.
