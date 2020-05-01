Two arrested for killing civet cat

Two people who killed a Malabar civet cat by shooting the animal, in Malambi Reserve Forest, were arrested by Forest Department personnel on Wednesday night.

H S Lohith and H R Suresh from Hittalakeri village of Nidta Gram Panchayat limits are the accused. They killed the six-month-old rare animal for meat.

The dead civet cat, the gun used by the accused, one torch and a motorbike were seized from the arrested. A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe Forest Department.

Forest officer K Kotresh said that Malabar civet cat is identified as a rare animal of India and the population is around 300 to 400. It is enlisted in Schedule - 1 of Wildlife Conservation Act 1972.

DCF Govind Raj, forest guard Venkatesh, Nagaraj, Ramesh, Ganesh, Rapid Response Team personnel Devikanth, Keerthi, Harshith, Yatish and Harish Kumar conducted the raid.