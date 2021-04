Two persons from the same family drowned in Mallalli Waterfalls on Sunday.

The deceased are Shashikumar (32), an employee of Infosys, son of Raman and Raman's granddaughter Divya (20), a final year degree student, from Kushalnagar.

As many as six people from the family had visited Mallalli Waterfalls.

When Divya was sitting near a pit of the waterfalls, she accidentally slipped and fell. To rescue her, Shashikumar jumped into the water and also drowned.