Two drown in Shirangala lake

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Apr 28 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 23:17 ist

A girl who went to catch fish in a lake in Shirangala and her uncle who tried to rescue her, both drowned, on Wednesday.

Chandana (12) and her uncle Satish (27) are the deceased. Chandana is the daughter of H G Venkatesh and Satish is his younger brother.

Both Chandana and Satish were catching fish in the lake, using anglers. Chandana accidentally slipped into the lake and started to drown. Satish, who jumped in to rescue her, also drowned.

The fire and emergency services personnel, with the help of local divers, fished out their bodies.

When the bodies were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shanivarasanthe, the staff refused to carry out the autopsy. The bodies were later taken to the government hospital in Madikeri.

Somwarpet tahsildar handed over the bodies to the family members. The last rites were performed in the village.

Drowning
Shirangala
Lake
bodies recovered
Kodagu

