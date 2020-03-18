Two under observation in DK

Two patients have been admitted with symptoms of coronavirus for observation in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

A man from Puttur who had arrived Mangaluru on March 7 and was suffering from breathlessness has been admitted to the Wenlock Hospital and is under observation.

His throat swabs have been collected and sent for test, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

On Wednesday, 632 persons were screened in the district. As many as 689 people had been directed for home quarantine in the district so far. Eight people had completed the quarantine period. All the 14 samples sent have tested negative.

Meanwhile, Asha workers are visiting the houses to collect information on foreign returnees and also to create awareness on containing coronavirus.

The workers had visited 55,241 houses and have contacted 2,12,639 people in the district. All those who arrived from Dubai were screened at the airport and are kept under medical observation, said the deputy commissioner.