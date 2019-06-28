University data information system to come up at MU

Mangalore University will set up University Data Information System (UDIS) to ensure that all data related to the university are available at fingertips, Vice Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said.

He was addressing the gathering at the one-day national-level seminar on “Insights on CBCS and MOOC in Higher Education System” organised by Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) and St Agnes College here, on Friday.

“The university data information system or data centre will have details on history, number of students who have passed out, PhD degrees accorded by the university since its inception and so on. It will have details on all the 210 affiliated colleges, five autonomous colleges, two constituent collegesand 1 PG centre of the university,” he said.

Stressing on e-governance, Yadapadithaya said, “Digitisation is being pushed in a full-scale manner during my tenure. Efforts will be made for paperless office in the university and all the colleges in the next four years.”

The draft on National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 is founded on the guiding goals of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. The biggest challenge of implementing NEP is changing the mindset of politicians, people, and bureaucrats, he added.

The Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) are in tune with the expectations of the draft of National Education Policy.

The Mangalore University will conduct a workshop on NEP 2019 at the university campus either in the first week or second week of July, he added.

Registrar Prof A M Khan said, “CBCS is networking our resources and helping the students to come out with flying colours. The system will help the students to study multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary subjects.”

Prof Khan said that the teachers should bring in changes in their teaching style to attract the students. The electives under CBCS will provide an exposure to other discipline/domain to the students.

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education Appaji Gowda said, “We can not survive if we fail to accept the changes in the system. The CBCS is a part of reforms in higher educational institutions introduced by the UGC. MOOC is a model for delivering learning content online to any person who wants to take up a course. With the advent of technology, MOOC helps students and professionals to study at their convenience and time using online tools.”

In her presidential address, St Agnes College Principal Dr Sr Jeswina said the CBCS had given flexibility to students to choose electives and soft subjects of their choice.

Technical sessions on Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) by Registrar Prof A M Khan, MOOC/SWAYAM by Prof Mallikarjunappa, dean Faculty of Commerce of Mangalore University and on open educational resources for research by Dr Gopakumar V, university librarian, Goa University were held.