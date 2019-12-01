Untimely rain worries farmers

Coffee growers are worried as untimely rain continues to lash Kodagu district.

The rain which started pouring normally from Sunday morning intensified in the afternoon.

Rain lashed Madikeri for about an hour in the evening. The intensity of the rain reminded people of the monsoon showers.

Growers of Arabica coffee fear a crop loss as the ripe cherries are vulnerable to rain. If the rain continues, the growers might lose the crop, which they have preserved with great care.

Madikeri, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Gonikoppa, Napoklu, Bettageri, Chettimani, Appangala, Katakeri and Madenadu received heavy rain on Sunday evening. Somwarpet and Virajpet also witnessed rain.

“There was a drastic fall in coffee and pepper crop at the beginning of the monsoon, owing to humid weather. The farmers were depending on the little amount of crop which has withstood the rain. But, the untimely rain from the last two days has been destroying even the remaining crop,” said an agriculturist.