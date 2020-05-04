Urban issues come to the fore during phone-in

A number of people from urban areas aired their grievances during a phone-in programme organised by the district administration at the DC's office on Monday, as a part of the series of phone-in programmes, on the wake of lockdown.

Urban development department project director Srinivas responded to the phone calls.

Changappa from Putani Nagara in Madikeri said he did not get food grains though his family owns an APL card. The official assured of doing the needful after bringing the issue to the notice of the department of food and civil supplies.

Virajpet Town Panchayat member Rajesh wanted to know the progress of the construction of the reclining wall in Ayyappa Hill and Butterfly Park. Town Panchayat chief officer Shridhar said the work is yet to obtain approval from the government. The work will be started soon after the government nod, he added.

To a question by the Town Panchayat member on the distribution of food grains to migrant labourers, the officer said that the food grains collected through 'Hasida Hottege - Tanivu Pettige' are being distributed to the needy. The families having ration cards are being provided with food grains at the fair price shops. The work on Butterfly Park in Virajpet is in the initial stage, he added.

Muhammed Rafi from Virajpet complained that the gutters are filled with silt. Srinivas assured him of removing the silt from gutters.

City Municipal Council commissioner Ramesh, Kushalnagar Town Panchayat chief officer Sujay Kumar and urban development department assistant executive Engineer Hemanth Kumar were present.