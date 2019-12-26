Vadiraja Kanakadasa Sangeetotsava on Dec 28, 29

Vadiraja Kanakadasa Sangeetotsava Samithi, Kanakadasa Adhyayana Samshodhana Peetha, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, MGM College, Sarigama Bharathi Sangeetha Vidyalaya and Kannada and Culture department will organise Vadiraja Kanakadasa Sangeethotsava at Noothana Ravindra Mantapa, MGM College, on December 28 and 29.

Scholar Dr M Prabhakar Joshi will inaugurate the programme.

Academy of General Education administrator Dr H Shantharam will preside.

A Hindustani concert by Vinayaka Bhat will be held at 11.15 am.

He will be accompanied by Shankar Shenoy on the harmonium and Madhava Achar on the tabla.

Vadiraja-Kanakadasa singing competition for primary, high school, college, postgraduation students and for the public will be held from 2.15 pm.

At 4.45 pm, Usha Hebbar and team will present a vocal. They will be accompanied by Vaman Nayak on the harmonium and Keerthan on the tabla.

On December 29, Carnatic music concert will be held at 9.30 am by Anusooya Devasthali.

She will be accompanied by Venugopal Shyanubhoh on the violin and Balachandra Bhagawat on the mridanga.

At 11.30 am, Carnatic vocal by Bhamini K Bhat will be held. She will be accompanied by Sharmila Rao on the violin and Balachandra Achar on the mridanga.

The winners of the singing competitions will present a programme at 2 pm. The valedictory will be held at 4 pm.