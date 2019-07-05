'Vani Vilasa dam to get Bhadra waterby July 30'

Chitradurga District In-charge Minister Venkataramanappa visited Upper Bhadra project site and inspected the work, near Tarikere on Wednesday.

The minister said that water from River Bhadra would be supplied to Vani Vilasa Sagar dam in Chitradurga before July 30.

“Almost 90% of the issues related to land acquisition have been cleared. A pipeline will be laid under the railway bridge to supply water,” Venkataramanappa added.

Reacting to Chitradurga MP Narayanaswamy’s remarks, a furious Venkataramanappa said that the MP should first know about the roads in Chitradurga.

“Narayanaswamy is from Anekal and he doesn’t have the correct information on Upper Bhadra project. It is the state government which is funding the project and not the central government,” the minister pointed out.

Narayanaswamy had recently stated that he would direct the officials to prepare a detailed project report regarding the supply of water from Linganamakki dam to Vani Vilasa Sagar dam.

Former minister T B Jayachandra, MLA Raghumurthy, former MLA Govindappa, former MP B N Chandrappa, Bhadra Irrigation officers Venugopal and Raju were present.