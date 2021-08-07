Veena Achaiah visits Makutta check post

Veena Achaiah visits Makutta check post

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:59 ist
MLC Veena Achaiah visited the check post at Makutta.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah visited the check post at Makutta on Saturday and expressed displeasure over the lack of basic facilities.

Speaking to reporters, she said women staff are deployed at the check post. However, the check post lacks the minimum facilities of a toilet and a roof overhead to protect oneself from rain and gusty wind.

"I will raise the issue of lack of facilities at the meeting convened by the deputy commissioner. Efforts will be made to provide basic facilities shortly," she added.

Taluk medical officer Dr Yathiraj, deputy tahsildar Pradeep Kumar and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MLC Veena Achaiah
visits check post
expresses displeasure
lack of basic facilities
women staff
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 