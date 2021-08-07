Veena Achaiah visits Makutta check post

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah visited the check post at Makutta on Saturday and expressed displeasure over the lack of basic facilities.

Speaking to reporters, she said women staff are deployed at the check post. However, the check post lacks the minimum facilities of a toilet and a roof overhead to protect oneself from rain and gusty wind.

"I will raise the issue of lack of facilities at the meeting convened by the deputy commissioner. Efforts will be made to provide basic facilities shortly," she added.

Taluk medical officer Dr Yathiraj, deputy tahsildar Pradeep Kumar and others were present.