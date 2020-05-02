'Verify available liquor stocks'

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh directed officials from Excise department to verify the stocks in liquor outlets.

The orders came close on the heels of Commissioner of Excise department writing to DK Deputy Commissioner on conducting a probe into complaints that liquor outlet owners in nexus with officials had sold liquor illegally during the lockdown.

The DC in her order directed officials to verify the stock available in the liquor outlets soon after the lockdown was announced and the present availability of stock.

"If there was any mismatch, then action should be initiated against such liquor outlet owners," Sindhu stated in the orders.