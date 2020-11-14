Village accountant in ACB net

A team led by ACB DySP Sadananda Thippanna arrested a village accountant while he was accepting a bribe at Nadakacheri in Shanivarasanthe.

The arrested is Jattappa. Farmer Muthappa of Gowdalli had submitted applications for Sandhya Suraksha scheme and pension to the village accountant.

The village accountant had demanded Rs 5,000 in bribe. Muthappa had filed a complaint to the ACB. The ACB sleuths arrested Jattappa while accepted the bribe.