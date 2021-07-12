Villagers catch thief

Villagers catch thief

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 12 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 20:37 ist

A man who broke into a house for theft was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, in Kadangamurooru village on Monday.

Girish, a native of Moornadu, is the arrested. He, along with Vittala, also from Moornadu, gained entry into the house of Ballachanda Suguna, at 2 am in the morning, with the intention of decamping with valuables.

The inmates of the house woke up and shot bullets in the air. The villagers caught hold of Girish and tied him with a cloth and alerted the police.

Girish was later arrested by the police. Vittala managed to escape and is absconding.

Villagers catch thief
Kadangamurooru village
Arrested
Kodagu

