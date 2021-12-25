Visually challenged spread Christmas cheer to travellers at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru International Airport was engulfed in festive fervour on Christmas, with 15 visually challenged artistes from Shree Sharadha Andhara Geetha Gayana Kala Sangha, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district rendering Christmas carols, providing a vibrant experience for the passengers.

Sarvamangala Trust, Mangaluru, which empowers the differently abled, trained these artists.

The place next to the tastefully lit Christmas décor in the departure hall of Mangaluru International Airport served as the platform for artists to showcase their talent. Denver Roche, a professional singer who worked with the artistes for the past month anchored the event and kept the proceedings lively.

One Muthuraj, of the Sarvamangala Trust, played the joyful Santa Claus, handing out treats to passengers and stakeholders alike. The passengers bought the limited-edition Christmas gift hampers consisting of greeting cards and other stationery items prepared by the Trust. Proceeds from the sale of hampers went to the Trust for their activity of imparting competitive training to the differently abled.

Denver Roche, who spent the last month training the artistes, praised them for their commitment to perform on the stage. The artistes, who learnt the carols in Braille, presented six carols in Kannada and English.