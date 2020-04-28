Wall of humanity for poor, needy in Udupi

  Apr 28 2020
MLA Raghupathi Bhat distributes essential commodities from the wall of humanity in Udupi.

A wall of humanity (Karuna Gode) has been set up near Chitrakala School at City Bus Stand in Udupi, to help the needy and poor in getting food materials.

Labourers and destitutes are facing hardships following the lockdown. To help them, Udupi Basava Samithi and entrepreneur J K Plastic’s Janardhan Kembhavi has set up the wall of humanity.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the wall of humanity by offering floral tributes to a portrait of Basavanna.

Biscuits, rusk, tur dal, edible oil, wheat powder, fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities for the poor were placed on iron racks.

The poor and needy can collect them between 9 am and 11 am. Donors can buy essential grocery items and place them on the wall of humanity.

“If the donors contact Basava Samithi members, then we will come and collect the grocery items to be placed on the wall of humanity, which in turn, will help hundreds of needy and hungry people,” said Janardhan Kembhavi.

To prevent the misuse of food products, Samithi members will be present at the spot.

Circles had been marked on the road to help people maintain social distancing while standing in a queue. Those who wish to extend support can contact: 9880994887.

