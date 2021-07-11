Water in Chiklihole dam yet to reach farmers for irrigation

Chiklihole dam, one of the irrigation projects that was envisaged to help the farmers, has failed to meet the expectations of farmers.

The dam was constructed in 1982. Even before the construction of the dam, residents were constructing traditional katta to store water for farming activities. The foundation for the dam was laid in 1978 and it was completed in 1982.

The dam comes under Kaveri Neeravari Nigama and is 404 meters long and has a capacity to store half TMC water.

The dam was irrigating over 2,000 acres of farmland in Viroopakshapura, Rasoolpura, Rangasamudra, Bollur, Basavanahalli, Chikkabettageri, Doddabettageri, Hosapattana and other surrounding villages in the past.

Now, there is an allegation that water fails to reach the farmland properly. The silt filling the dam has reduced the water storage capacity, alleged farmer K U Bharath.

The canals supplying water to the farmland are filled with silt. The driftwood and other weeds pose a hindrance to the free flow of water. As a result, the water fails to reach the end of the villages.

The lack of maintenance of canals has affected the flow of water. Hence, farmers have to depend on rain or available groundwater for farming, said farmer Annayya.

Though funds are used in the name of maintenance of the dam, it has not benefited much. Except for a fresh coat of paint, no other works are taken up, alleged residents.

Initially, the office of the Nigama was situated adjacent to the Chiklihole dam. In 2006, the office was shifted to Harangi reservoir. As a result, the officials are unable to understand the ground reality.

Owing to the deplorable condition of the canals, water is getting wasted. If the dam is developed, then it can become one of the tourist destinations in Kodagu. Due to the lack of interest and willpower of the elected representatives and officials, the development of the Chiklihole dam is still a mirage, said the residents.

Irrigation department assistant engineer Kiran said Rs 6 lakh has been released for removing silt in the canals of Chiklihole dam.

Weeds have covered all the canals that cover 56 km. All the works cannot be taken up this year. Measures will be taken to clean the canals for 20 km, he added.

Gram Panchayat member Kudekal Chidananda and LAMPS president R K Chandru said, “Chiklihole dam is not of much use to farmers for summer crops. The canals cry for attention.”