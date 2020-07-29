Webinar introduces students to new way of learning

Shakthi PU College took an initiative to introduce a new strategy of learning through a webinar to engage SSLC students.

In order to overcome the dipping of the learning curve during the Covid crisis, a four-day free session was inaugurated by Sanjith Naik, secretary of the Shakthi Education Trust.

On the occasion, he said that Shakthi group of institutions has been trying out all possible ways of reaching its pupils through online course, activities, competitions and seminars and achieved success so far. He also briefed about the programme.

In a session, Vinay Jadhav, vice-president of BSBS College, Bengaluru, motivated the students stating that the students have to face this crisis boldly and make their choice of study confidently. One needs to be prepared for any form of innovative learning to reach their goal, without any hesitation, he said.

More than 75 students from various institutions across the state took part in the inaugural function and benefitted from it.

Dr K C Naik, managing trustee, Ramesh K, chief adviser, Prakyath Rai, institute development officer, Vidya Kamath, principal, Shakthi Residential School, were present on the occasion.