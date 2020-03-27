Wenlock Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

The 172-year-old District Wenlock Hospital, with 705 beds, will dedicate itself to treating Covid-19 patients.

‘’A decision to use Wenlock hospital exclusively for the treatment of patients with Covid 19 received overwhelming support from heads of medical colleges at a meeting convened in DC’s office on Wednesday evening,” District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary informed mediapersons at on Thursday.

As many as 218 patients, who are receiving treatment in Wenlock hospital,will be shifted to different medical colleges in a phased manner in next three days, he

added.

A help desk set up at the entrance will also redirect patients to OPDs of other medical colleges. A 250-bed District Wenlock Super Specialty building, in final stages of completion, will be dedicated for the treatment of patients who had tested positive to Covid-19,” Poojary

said.