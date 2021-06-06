WiFi facility in Nadpalu, Mudradi GPs to help students

The Naxal-affected Nadpalu gram panchayat in Hebri has installed wifi facility to help students attend online classes and those working from home.

Poor network connectivity for past two months had caused inconveniences for students and those working from home. A young woman working in a private firm in Bengaluru was forced to work by the side of a road near a forest in Nadpal. When the tahsildar sought reasons she had highlighted how poor network connectivity was causing inconveniences to her. Nadpalu GP president Dinesh Hegde and the members, realising the gravity of situation, decided to install a wifi facility. “Many are using the facility by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines,” the Panchayat members said. The wifi facility has solved the problem to some extent. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha lauded the move of the gram panchayat to provide wifi facility.

Dinesh Hegde said many were benefited with the facility. Efforts are on to find a permanent solution to address the poor network connectivity in the villages. Even Mudradi GP too had installed wifi facility for students from Mudradi and Kabbinale villages to attend online classes. Hebri tahsildar Purandar K said: “I realised the inconveniences faced by the students in attending online classes when I visited Nadpalu. The residents had even highlighted about the poor network during the DC’s village stay. A solution will be worked out after convening a meeting of higher officials.”