Wind up New Year celebrations by 12.05 am: Top cop

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has directed the organisers to wind up the celebrations by 12.05 am.

An additional 15 minutes will be given for people to disperse, he has said.

As a large number of people is expected to gather in hotels, restaurants, resorts, clubs and other public places, the police have issued guidelines for revellers as well as owners of venues hosting celebrations.

“The party organisers have to take permission from the police. Strict legal action will be initiated against those who organise a party without permission. The organisers should avail permission from the Excise department to distribute liquor,” said Harsha.

“There are various other departments where the organisers need to take permission for New Year celebrations. The rules prescribed by the concerned departments need to be adhered to. Permission from the Excise department is mandatory, wherever alcohol is served. The organisers should make sure that precautionary measures such as fire safety, fire fighting equipment and ambulances are in place at the venue,” the commissioner explained.

He urged the organisers to deploy women security personnel for the safety of women.

The commissioner also warned of initiating strict action against hotels and club organisers who allow the parking of vehicles beside roads. “The organisers should not serve liquor to customers below 18 years and also not permit them inside the clubs and hotels without the customers being accompanied by their parents,” he stressed.

Speaking further, Harsha said that no one will be allowed to consume alcohol and smoke in public places. “Action will be initiated against motorists engaging in stunts and driving in an inebriated condition. Youth should not indulge in wheeling and drag racing,” he warned.

“In addition, the police have formed a team to crack on people who behave indecently with women. Cases will be booked if anyone barges into women’s hostels in the name of wishing for the New Year,” Harsha stressed.