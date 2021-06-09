Work on oxygen generation unit nears completion in Virajpet

Work on the oxygen generation unit being built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, at the taluk government hospital in Virajpet, is almost complete and is expected to be inaugurated in the next few days.

MLA K G Bopaiah was instrumental in getting the oxygen unit sanctioned for the hospital. There was a huge demand for oxygen at Virajpet hospital, following a rise in Covid-19 patients in the region.

Medical Officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi said once the unit starts functioning, there will be no need to source oxygen cylinders from other places. The hospital will be completely oxygen surplus and will be ready to face the third wave of Covid-19 efficiently.

The equipment of the oxygen generation unit, sent from Ghaziabad, reached the district a week ago. The installation work is in full swing and is in the final stage.

The oxygen unit will provide oxygen to 100 beds and is enabled with the technology to extract oxygen from the atmosphere. The unit will be not only useful for Covid-19 patients but also for those who require life support, owing to various illnesses, in future.

The medical officer also said that a memorandum has been submitted to the government through MLA K G Bopaiah, to upgrade the hospital to the district hospital. The MLA has assured that necessary steps will be taken to recruit doctors to the hospital.

The 240-bed hospital also served 300 to 400 outpatients in a day. The hospital is facilitated with a modern operation theatre, ultrasound scanning, ECG, X-ray, six ventilators and four dialysis units. Out of the six ventilators, four have been provided to the Designated Covid-19 Hospital in Madikeri. Twelve patients are benefited from the dialysis unit.

However, there is a shortage of specialist doctors in the hospital. Out of the 14 sanctioned posts, six are vacant.

The vacant posts include those of physician, anaesthetist and radiologist. Also, some machines have been gathering dust as there are no specialist doctors to operate them.