Working as mason, he completed II PUC exam

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jul 15 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 23:30 ist
Suresh Kumar

Suresh Kumar, who has been working as a mason for the last seven years, has completed the II PUC exam by scoring 77% marks. He hails from Davangere and appeared for the exams privately.

He has scored 76 marks in Kannada, 55 in English, 92 in History, 81 in Economics, 84 in Sociology and 74 in Political Science. He has a dream to clear the second division assistant examination and serve the government. 

He had completed SSLC at Byadagi in Haveri in 2005. After 15 years, he has written the II PU exams and has completed it in the first attempt.

