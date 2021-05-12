Working with good spirits during tough times

Anitha B M, who is currently serving as the senior female health assistant at the government hospital in Somwarpet, started working as a nurse 31 years ago.

She is working in Somwarpet hospital for the past 20 years.

Stating that she is serving as a Covid warrior for the last two years, Anitha said she has been providing vaccines to people since January.

However, she has the spirit to work and is not at all afraid or worried, she said.

She has administered around 1,000 vaccines so far.

From Tuesday, she has started administering vaccines to people above the age of 18 years.

People have been inquiring with her about the availability of the vaccines.

As there is a scarcity of staff, she finds it difficult sometimes to manage the vaccination process.

It has been a long time since Anitha spent time with her family members.

During the lockdown, her children returned from Bengaluru. But, Anitha could not spend time with them, owing to work pressure.

She has a few years for retirement and till then, she will happily serve people, she added.