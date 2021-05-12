Working with good spirits during tough times

Working with good spirits during tough times

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • May 12 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 22:39 ist
Anitha B M

Anitha B M, who is currently serving as the senior female health assistant at the government hospital in Somwarpet, started working as a nurse 31 years ago.

She is working in Somwarpet hospital for the past 20 years.

Stating that she is serving as a Covid warrior for the last two years, Anitha said she has been providing vaccines to people since January.

However, she has the spirit to work and is not at all afraid or worried, she said.

She has administered around 1,000 vaccines so far.

From Tuesday, she has started administering vaccines to people above the age of 18 years.

People have been inquiring with her about the availability of the vaccines.

As there is a scarcity of staff, she finds it difficult sometimes to manage the vaccination process.

It has been a long time since Anitha spent time with her family members.

During the lockdown, her children returned from Bengaluru. But, Anitha could not spend time with them, owing to work pressure.

She has a few years for retirement and till then, she will happily serve people, she added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anitha B M
Covid warrior
senior female health assistant
Somwarpet
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 