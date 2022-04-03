Workshop on Journalism NEP syllabus on April 4

The department of journalism of University College, Mangaluru, will organise a one-day workshop on the journalism (UG) syllabus under New Education Policy 2020, at Dr Shivarama Karantha Hall of the college on April 4.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya will inaugurate it. Ujire SDM College (Autonomous) journalism department head prof Bhaskar Hegde will be the chief guest, while University College Mangaluru principal Dr Anasuya Rai will preside over the function.

Ujire SDM College (Autonomous) Department of PG Studies in JMC assistant professor Sunil Hegde and journalism teacher and Subs and Scribes, Media Ventures LLP managing director Harsha Raj Gatty will be the resource persons for the workshop.

Mangalore University journalism (UG) board of studies chairperson prof Kishori Nayak K will be the guest for the valedictory programme, stated a press release.