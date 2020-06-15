Yadagunda villagers live without basic facilities

Development is a distant dream for the residents of Yadagunda-Kadegundi on the border of Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru.

The village, situated inside the forest, is devoid of basic facilities such as electricity, transportation, road and school. The scheduled tribes living in the village have been eking out a living through farming. The villagers have not even received LPG cylinders inspite of the state and Central government's ambitious schemes.

Due to non-availability of electricity, the residents still depend on kerosene lamps, castor oil lamps and solar lamps. Many have developed a habit of going to bed by 7 pm.

"Due to lack of electricity, some residents have been dependent on solar energy to charge their mobile phones. Others travel to towns to get it charged daily," said residents.

The hydroelectricity project using a turbine and flowing water has failed in the village, said the residents.

The village is situated seven kilometres away from Megooru. The road leading to the village is filled with stones and potholes. Further, the village turns into an island during monsoon.

Without transportation facilities, the residents have to carry the sick and aged to the main road by walking for nearly seven to eight kilometres. Even autorickshaws refuse to travel to the village, looking at the pathetic condition of the road.

The village comes under Guddethota Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. There are 49 houses in this Maoist-infested village.

As there are no schools in the village, the children from the village have to stay in hostels to pursue their studies by getting admitted to Ashrama schools.