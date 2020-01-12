'Yama' comes calling for traffic violators

‘Yama’, the God of Death, and his assistant ‘Chitragupta’ not only appeared before the traffic violators but also issued warning to them in Kushalnagar on Sunday.

The ‘gods’ were creating awareness on traffic violations at an awareness programme, organised by Kodagu district police as a part of the 31st National Road Safety Week, at Field Marshal Cariappa Circle.

Both Yama and Chitragupta stopped bikers and motorists who rode without wearing helmets and seat belts and instead of levying fine advised and warned them against the violations.

‘Yama’, holding a noose in one hand, came on his vehicle, buffalo, to make the awareness drive more effective.

The ‘Yama’, before issuing warning to the violators, handed over a rose and a chocolate in a display of ‘Gandhigiri’.

Somwarpet DySP H M Shailendra, who launched the awareness programme, said that the motorists should mandatorily follow the traffic rules. Many lose their lives only due lack of safety measures. The fine amount has been increased for traffic violations, he added.

Police personnel Saji and Partha enacted the roles of ‘Yama’ and ‘Chitragupta’.

Circle Inspector M Mahesh, PSI Venkataramana, Nandish, Acchamma, Timmappa, police personnel Joseph, Ravindra and Sahadev were present.