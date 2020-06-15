Yenepoya varsity 86th in NIRF ranking

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 15 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 23:07 ist

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has been ranked 86 among the top 100 universities in the country as per NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings 2020 published by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

This is a huge leap for the institution and for a third time in a row the university was able to make it to the top 100.

Compared to previous two years, this year, the university had improved significantly in the overall rankings, with the parameter wise score for teaching-learning (70.1), research and publication (8.31), graduate outcomes (45.2), inclusivity (66) and perception (18.7) among five major parameters used for assessing universities, institutes and colleges.

This year, Yenepoya Dental College also secured the 20th rank in the overall ranking for Dental Institutions in the country by NIRF.

Yenepoya University
NIRF ranking
Mangaluru

