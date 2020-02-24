Yoga girl sets record in fastest 100-m Chakrasana race

Tanushree Pithrody (10) from Udyavar and a Class VI student of St Cecily’s School in Udupi has broken the record for the fastest 100-metre ‘Chakrasana’ race (female) at Udyavar. She has entered Golden Book of World Records.

Tanushree completed the task in 1 minute and 14 seconds, announced Manish Bishnoi, Head, Golden Book of World Records. He handed over the certificate to Tanushree.

Samiksha Dogra (11) from Rampur Bhushar, Himachal Pradesh, had created a record in this category with 6 minutes and 2 seconds on June 14, 2018.

Tanushree said that she used to complete the task in 2 minutes during the practice. This is her fifth record.

Earlier, Tanushree had created a record for the ‘Most Forward Rolls with Dhanurasana Yoga Pose in 1 Minute’ by performing 62 rolls.

She had also created ‘Fastest 100 Forward Rolls with Dhanurasana Yoga Pose’ in 1 minute and 40 seconds and entered the Golden Book of World Records.