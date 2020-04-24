Youth from Mysuru quarantined in Shanivarasanthe

A youth who came from Mysuru was quarantined in Appashettalli village, on Friday.

The person had arrived at the house of Chandramma in the village, to take part in a marriage to be held on May 10. The members of the task force committee from the gram panchayat visited the place and after gathering details about the travel history of the youth, directed him to remain in quarantine.

The members of the family with whom the youth is staying were told to maintain high precaution. Quarantine seal was applied on the hand of the youth.