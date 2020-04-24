Youth from Mysuru quarantined in Shanivarasanthe

Youth from Mysuru quarantined in Shanivarasanthe

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Apr 24 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 23:22 ist
Members of Appashettalli Gram Panchayat Task Force Committee apply quarantine seal on the hand of the youth who had come from Mysuru to Shanivarasanthe.

A youth who came from Mysuru was quarantined in Appashettalli village, on Friday.

The person had arrived at the house of Chandramma in the village, to take part in a marriage to be held on May 10. The members of the task force committee from the gram panchayat visited the place and after gathering details about the travel history of the youth, directed him to remain in quarantine.

The members of the family with whom the youth is staying were told to maintain high precaution. Quarantine seal was applied on the hand of the youth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Youth
quarantined
Appashettalli village
Shanivarasanthe
Mysuru

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 