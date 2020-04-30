Youth in a fix for catching Mahseer fish, equipment seized

A team, comprising Fisheries Department senior assistant Director K T Darshana and others, seized a fishing tackle, hooks and other angling equipment from a man who allegedly caught a 38-kg Mahseer fish in the backwaters of Harangi reservoir.

Angling Mahseer fish is prohibited as it is on the list of endangered species. The man has been identified as Pravish.

On Wednesday, Pravish and several other youths from Mallur village were catching fish in the Harangi backwaters, through angling. Pravish caught a huge fish weighing 38 kg and he clicked a photo with the fish, which went viral on social media. He also claimed it to be Catla fish. Later, the youth shared the fish among themselves to cook.

The fisheries department has issued a notice to the president of Harangi Kaveri Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha, who has availed a contract for fishing in Harangi backwaters. The association president said that a complaint will be lodged against the man for catching the Mahseer fish.

The first Mahseer fish rearing centre of the state is situated in Harangi. Around 35,000 fingerlings of Mahseer varieties are produced and released by the centre into River Cauvery and the Harangi backwaters.