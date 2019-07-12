‘Youth should be made aware of population explosion’

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa advised the youth to be cautious about the negative consequences of population explosion.

She was speaking after inaugurating the World Population Day programme organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and district Health and Family Welfare Department, at Kuvempu Kala Mandira in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

“Birth rate has increased in the Nation and there has been a decrease in mortality rate. Increase in population will result in scarcity of amenities. Population explosion will also give rise to unemployment. The population control methods should be strictly brought into effect,” she suggested.

She, meanwhile, called upon health workers to create awareness on the ill-effects of population explosion and on the healthy sex ratio.

Zilla Panchayat member Ravindra Belavadi said that even though many organisations have been working to create awareness on population explosion, growth in population could not be controlled.

Taluk Panchayat president Jayanna Nettekerehalli presided over the programme. Zilla Panchayat Social Justice Standing Committee president Hirigaiah, district health and family welfare officer Dr S Mallikarjunaiah and district reproductive and child health (RCH) programme officer Dr K Bharat Kumar were present.

An awareness rally was taken out from the taluk office premises till the Kuvempu Kala Mandira prior to the formal function.

In Kodagu

During the World Population Day programme observed by the district administration at Kaveri Kala Kshetra in Kodagu on Thursday, Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa said that population control is necessary to elevate the life standards and move towards the creation of a healthy society.

“Every citizen will have access to food, shelter and clothing only if population growth is controlled,” she said.

Government First Grade College Economics Professor Dr K C Dayananda said that human resource plays a significant role in the development of the nation. “But, increased population will only create problems. Effective implementation of family planning programmes, elimination of gender discrimination and protection of human rights are necessary to convert population into human resource,” he added.

District health and family welfare officer Dr K Mohan was present. Kodagu Institute of Health Sciences director Dr C Cariappa inaugurated an exhibition on the occasion.