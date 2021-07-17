Youth told to improve skills

Several courses are being arranged for the creation of skilled human resources and to help youth to become empowered, by the Central and state government. Youth should make use of the opportunities available," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera.

He was speaking during World Youth Skills Day organised by the district administration and the department of skill development in a virtual platform.

As many as 60 candidates are undergoing training as assistant electricians and retail sales associates under the Pradhan Manthri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in Virajpet, he said.

Short term training is imparted in two training institutes in Madikeri and two training institutes in Somwarpet, under the Chief Minister's Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana, he added.

A total of 224 candidates are undergoing training under the two schemes in the district, said district skill development officer C M Uma.

Assistant director of youth empowerment and sports G S Guruswamy said that as per the new textile policy, priority is given to the textile industry.

Under the scheme, 45-day training is imparted for the sewing machine operators. The candidates who complete the training are given a scholarship of Rs 3,500 as well, he added.