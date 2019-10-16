Marginalised, isolated: Kids in the world of crime

The youngest child at the Government Observation Home for Boys in Madiwala, Bengaluru – where children in conflict with the law are provided residential care and protection during the process of inquiry – is a 10-year-old school dropout.

The “crime” that landed the child in the facility was throwing a stone at a panchayat office, which damaged a computer there. Apparently, an adult frustrated with an official, had instigated him. On the day of his trial in the juvenile court, located within the premises of the Observation Home, his guardian turned up late and the hearing got postponed by two weeks. His stay at the Home got longer. Also booked for the same offence was his 13-year-old cousin, another school dropout. The cousins, who live with their poor grandmother, were playing near the panchayat office on that fateful day.

These are the stories of kids who make up the numbers in such facilities. Data shows that a total of 142 children were admitted to the Observation Home in Madiwala from April to August 2019. The figure for 2018-2019 stood at 431 children, and that for 2017-2018 at 454. The Home has jurisdiction over the Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and Ramanagara districts.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2016 shows that the number of children convicted for crimes in Karnataka was 453, while the all-India figure stood at 35,849.

Given the numbers, it’s important to examine what pushes children into conflict with the law.

Says Anant Asthana, a Delhi-based child rights lawyer, “Denial of fundamental rights like right to school and education, right to dignified life which includes a clean environment, crime-free society, lack of adult supervision and easy availability of drugs etc., are some of the key reasons why children slip into the world of crime.”

NCRB data shows that a majority of such children are in the age group of 16-18 years. This can be correlated with the fact that the RTE Act guarantees education only up to 14 years of age.

“In most cases, children in conflict with the law are either school dropouts or come from dysfunctional or broken families,” says Kalpana Purushothaman, a counsellor and a member of Juvenile Justice Board, a state government appointed-body that conducts trials in the juvenile court.

Insufficient funds

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, seeks to rehabilitate and reform children alleged or found to have committed crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, theft, rioting, gambling, assault on women etc. or those in need of care and protection. But its reformative provisions are not being implemented due to the lack of funds and staff. Counselling for instance, is an important provision that falls through the cracks.

“The legal system is heavily tipped against marginalised groups. We need political commitment to implement the JJ Act and ensure adequate financial allocation towards child protection,” says Swagata Raha, a child rights activist.

Following the Nirbhaya case, the JJ Act was amended to treat children above 16 years who commit heinous offences as adults. However, Asthana says there is no evidence of a reduction in crime because of treating them as adults. Moreover, attempting to provide justice without ensuring psychosocial health is futile. Currently, there is no system to follow up with children who get out of a special home, and no data to measure the effectiveness of rehabilitative practices.

“The public needs to be sensitised about the root cause of why children commit crimes. As a community, we must become advocates for such children,” Purushothaman says. After all, it takes a whole village to raise a child.